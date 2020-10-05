-
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said in an interview that a man who gunned down nine worshipers at an African American church in 2015 “hijacked”…
-
A federal appeals court has rejected a challenge to a North Carolina law that allows magistrates to refuse to perform same-sex marriages.The…
-
So South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is headed to New York, to represent the U.S. at the United Nations. Her appointment by president-elect Donald Trump was…
-
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is expected to make an announcement Wednesday night of who she backs in the South Carolina GOP Primary.Haley’s…
-
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has joined a number of Republican lawmakers opposing a proposal to move some or all detainees at Guantanamo Bay to the…
-
The South Carolina legislature voted Tuesday to allow debate this summer on moving a Confederate battle flag from the statehouse grounds. Lawmakers are in…
-
The call to remove the Confederate flag from South Carolina’s Capitol grounds has gained a powerful supporter. Governor Nikki Haley said it’s time to…
-
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is demanding that legislators cut personal income taxes to make South Carolina more competitive with neighboring…
-
A children's rights group says South Carolina's same-sex marriage ban harms children with gay parents. The Lawyers' Committee for Children's Rights says…
-
The filing deadline for state and federal candidates running in this year's elections in South Carolina is at noon today. It's already clear that…