North Carolina unemployment insurance

-
Now that North Carolina has paid off its unemployment insurance debt, businesses will no longer face tax penalties, but the unemployed will still get the…
-
North Carolina is working to eliminate a backlog of unemployment insurance claims. The state says the claims initially backed up as it started putting a…
-
A bill to drastically cut unemployment benefits and slightly raise business taxes has cleared its last major hurdle in North Carolina. Republicans behind…
-
Governor Pat McCrory said one of the first bills he plans to sign into law will overhaul the state’s unemployment insurance system. McCrory is in favor of…
-
Republican state legislators unveiled a plan Wednesday to reduce unemployment benefits and raise taxes on some businesses. They say those are necessary…
-
North Carolina legislative leaders will unveil a plan Wednesday to pay back a massive debt to the federal government. The state owes nearly $2.5 billion…