Partisan Gerrymandering

-
RALEIGH — A North Carolina appeals court panel overturned on Tuesday a court ruling that voided alterations to the state constitution because legislators…
-
The last time redistricting was at stake, in 2010, Republicans flipped 20 state legislative chambers from blue to red nationwide, including both houses in…
-
RALEIGH — The state of North Carolina must pay over $102,000 to the winning side in a recent legislative redistricting case and the outside expert who…
-
Republicans in North Carolina fought in court to stop computer files found on the redistricting expert's hard drives from going public. Now his daughter, Stephanie Hofeller, is sharing them online.
-
North Carolina has new Congressional districts — and it was a process. When lawmakers went back to the drawing board last month, they had a lot to…
-
RALEIGH — North Carolina judges have officially delayed candidate filing for the state’s congressional seats while they sort out whether replacement…
-
RALEIGH — A replacement map for North Carolina’s congressional districts was finalized Friday, with its lines redrawn to address alleged extreme partisan…
-
The North Carolina House on Thursday approved a new Congressional map, two weeks after a three-judge panel said the state’s current map couldn’t be used…
-
RALEIGH — The political future of two GOP incumbents could be endangered as North Carolina Republican legislators advanced a new congressional district…
-
State lawmakers will be back in Raleigh Tuesday to continue work on redrawing North Carolina's 13 congressional district boundaries. A joint house...