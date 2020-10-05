-
COMMENTARY:I didn’t intend to watch the royal wedding this past weekend. While I’d kept up with the details of the impending fairy-tale nuptials occurring…
My mother told me her American citizenship ceremony took place in a high school auditorium. “Maybe two dozen of us became citizens,” she started off then…
After Dallas, after St. Paul and Baton Rouge, after too many men gone with skin the shade of you, after all this, I waved good-bye. A week we’d spent here…
My daughter knows nothing about the scandal surrounding Bill Cosby and the recent news of his decade-old deposition where he admits to drugging women. All…
One of my favorite stories about my mother’s early days as a nurse concerns the patient who wanted a different nurse. Forty years ago my mother’s brown…
We have all heard the saying, “To err is human; to forgive, divine.” In this commentary, Patrice Gopo says an apology can be just as important.Recently,…