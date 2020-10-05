-
Democrat Patrick Cannon will be sworn in at the Charlotte City Council meeting Monday night, along with other members of the new council. Cannon takes…
-
Billy Maddalon, owner of The Morehead Inn in Dilworth, has been chosen to fill the city council seat vacated by Patsy Kinsey who is temporarily serving…
-
Charlotte City officials have rejected an offer of compromise from state lawmakers over the future of the Charlotte airport. As a result, legislators say…
-
Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx is mayor no-more. He stepped down Monday afternoon to become U.S. Secretary of Transportation and spoke briefly to a roomful…
-
Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx will resign Monday afternoon to become U.S. Secretary of Transportation, and the work of finding his replacement begins.…
-
(09/28/05) No upsets in Tuesday's Charlotte city council primaries. Incumbents Patsy Kinsey, Warren Turner, Susan Burgess and Andy Dulin were all winners…