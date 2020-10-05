-
Retired Army General David Petraeus has agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors over allegations that he shared classified information with his…
-
Paula Broadwell has mostly stayed out of the public eye since last November, when news broke of her affair with then-CIA director General David Petraeus.…
-
Three days after Paula Broadwell of Charlotte emerged at the center of national controversy, FBI agents spent four hours Monday night searching her…
-
While television news trucks remained stationed outside her Dilworth home throughout the weekend, Paula Broadwell was celebrating her 40th birthday with…