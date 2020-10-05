-
A deal has been negotiated where investors duped in a nearly $50 million Ponzi scheme will get the majority of their money back. Richard Siskey, who lived…
It’s been a little over a year since federal investigators caught up to Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey and the Ponzi scheme he was running. He…
An Ohio man has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for his role in a North Carolina based Ponzi scheme. He’s also been ordered to pay more than…
It’s a scheme that goes by many names like the Pyramid and the Matrix. Historically, it was called the “Peter-to-Paul.” We know it best as a Ponzi scheme.…
Two of the people behind an $850 million Ponzi scheme are due in federal court in Charlotte this week. They're pleading guilty for their roles in…
The first guilty pleas are due this week in a massive North Carolina-based Ponzi scheme. Dawn Wright Olivares was the high-profile face of ZeekRewards, an…
A Statesville man is indicted on charges of operating a $44 million dollar Ponzi scheme that defrauded over 200 people since 2007.Daniel Williford faces…