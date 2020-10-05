-
The Rowan County Commission had its first meeting last week, after the US Supreme Court decided not to hear its appeal to allow commissioners themselves…
Lawyers for Rowan County on Thursday formally asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether it's legal for commissioners to lead prayer before their…
Rowan County Commissioners voted Monday to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on whether they should be allowed to say Christian prayers before meetings.…
A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Rowan County’s practice of having elected officials open meetings with Christian prayer and asking residents to…
The First Amendment prohibits establishment of an official religion in the U.S. When a government body steers too close to that, federal courts have…
A federal appeals court will decide whether it's legal for Rowan County's elected commissioners to lead Christian prayers at meetings. All 15 judges on…
A federal appeals court in Richmond, Va., has agreed to re-hear a case on whether it's legal for Rowan County commissioners to deliver Christian prayers…
A federal appeals court says it's legal for Rowan County Commissioners to deliver prayers before their meetings. The decision out Monday reverses a lower…
Rowan County commissioners can no longer open public meetings with a prayer if it’s given by them. A federal court ruled the practice is…
Federal Judge Hears Arguments On PrayerA federal judge in Winston-Salem hears arguments Thursday on sectarian prayers before meetings of Forsyth County…