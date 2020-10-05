-
Duke Energy has agreed to refund $1.3 million to other utilities for overcharges uncovered in a federal audit following its 2012 merger with Progress…
-
Duke Energy reported a 58 percent jump in profits in its fourth quarter earnings, partially due to lower costs and higher rates.The company reported…
-
A lackluster earnings report from Duke Energy out today is evidence the company's year-old merger with Progress continues to be a mixed bag for the bottom…
-
Duke Energy executive Lynn Good will replace long-time CEO Jim Rogers.We knew Rogers would be leaving Duke. He's 65. And, state regulators made him…
-
Since its merger with Progress last summer, Duke Energy has become the country's largest regulated utility company. But a report from the Solar Electric…
-
Duke Energy says it will close down a troubled nuclear plant in Florida – called Crystal River – rather than try to repair it at a cost of billions. …
-
A small county on the Florida Gulf Coast is in a budget crisis because its largest taxpayer is refusing to pay up. Progress Energy Florida – which is now…
-
Another Progress Energy executive is out at Duke Energy in the latest personnel shuffle of the merged companies. A Duke Energy spokesman says changes…
-
Duke and Progress Energy will not have to clean up seepages from fourteen coal ash ponds, according to a ruling from the North Carolina Environmental…
-
When North Carolina utility regulators meet Monday at 10 a.m., they're expected to approve a settlement that resolves their investigation into the sudden…