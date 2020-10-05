Public v. Private: Power Struggle on the Yadkin

-
http://66.225.205.104/JR20090511.mp3Drought has forced North Carolina to take a closer look at its dependence on rivers for drinking water and economic…
http://66.225.205.104/JR20090512.mp3North Carolina officials last week issued a water quality permit that puts Alcoa one step closer to another 50 year…
http://66.225.205.104/JR20090513.mp3Today we have the last story in our three part series "Public versus Private: Power Struggle on the Yadkin." As it…
Charlotte Talkshttp://66.225.205.104/CT20090513.mp3Public vs. Private: Yadkin River Rights takes a closer look at the quest for Alcoa Power Generating, Inc. to retain…