-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will launch a renaming process for Barringer Academic Center on Wednesday after learning that it's named for three advocates of white supremacy.
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some recent standouts in University of South Carolina athletics are asking the school to change the name of its showpiece fitness…
-
Superintendent Earnest Winston kicked off this school year with a message about the quest to combat structural racism in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools."We…
-
The approval of reparations for Black residents in Asheville almost three weeks ago is being followed by similar demands in cities across North…
-
Mourners said goodbye Thursday to civil rights activist and minister, the Rev. Dr. C T Vivian, a top aide to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Vivian died…
-
Protests for racial justice this spring and summer have prompted a related movement: Black people and other people of color have been sharing their…
-
Queens University’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday to rename the main administration building whose namesake was linked to slavery.Burwell…
-
Three members of a North Carolina police department have been fired after a department audit of a video recording captured one of the officers saying a…
-
Charlotte TalksWednesday, June 17, 2020The nationwide uproar over police brutality and racism has led to the toppling and removal of Confederate monuments. How did these…
-
Derek Chauvin now faces an additional charge of second-degree murder, and three other former Minneapolis police officers are accused of aiding and abetting murder.