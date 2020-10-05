-
A funding plan for Bank of America Stadium renovations has cleared the state House. On Wednesday afternoon, Representative Ruth Samuelson's measure passed…
-
A bill to drastically cut unemployment benefits and slightly raise business taxes has cleared its last major hurdle in North Carolina. Republicans behind…
-
Governor Pat McCrory said one of the first bills he plans to sign into law will overhaul the state’s unemployment insurance system. McCrory is in favor of…
-
A North Carolina legislative committee approved a plan Tuesday to cut unemployment benefits and raise taxes on some businesses. Republicans behind the…