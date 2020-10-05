-
Updated at 10:32 a.m. Aug. 29, 2020 Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Raleigh Friday night to denounce police violence and the recent killings...
With the federal government's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, state and local governments in North Carolina have set their own ambitious…
RALEIGH — A former council member in North Carolina's capital city will become its next mayor, as the second-place finisher in this week's election…
How is the relationship between Charlotte and Raleigh? Are we good? Charlotte is North Carolina's largest city, while Raleigh is the state capitol. Seems…
Major League Soccer officials will be in Charlotte and Raleigh this week as they try to decide where to put two expansion teams later this year. A dozen…
Mecklenburg County is banning all swimming near a cove on Lake Norman after nearly 400 gallons of sewage spilled into the water Thursday. Meanwhile, fire…
The city of Charlotte was recently given a bit of homework. How the city answers a series of questions will determine if neighborhoods like South Park,…
The DMV is looking to make a few big changes this year to reduce wait times. For one, there's a proposal to eliminate the written test requirement for…
Welcome to A Trifling Place, a podcast dedicated to exploring the ins-and-outs of Charlotte.Charlotte has a lot of nicknames. Some of them are flattering…