Read to Achieve

Remote learning plays a major role in most students' education this fall, which poses new challenges for testing. In some cases, children who are barely…
The crucial task of monitoring reading skills in K-3 students will fall to local school districts next year, state Superintendent Mark Johnson announced…
A state hearing officer ruled Monday that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction violated the law and jeopardized the integrity of the state…
North Carolina’s third-grade reading law got lots of complaints from teachers and parents its first year in classrooms. It was hard then to see if it was…
Nearly thirteen percent of North Carolina third-graders were either held back or went on to fourth grade this year labeled retained. That means they get…
Third graders in North Carolina who aren’t reading at grade level started summer reading camps this week. It’s part of the new third grade reading law.…
North Carolina students will find it easier this year to pass the state’s standardized tests. The state board of education decided yesterday to lower the…
The North Carolina Board of Education will vote today on a measure that could ease some of the testing going on under the new third grade reading law.…
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools expects to have 5,000 third-graders qualify for reading camps this summer as a result of the state's new third grade reading…
North Carolina third-graders have a big year ahead of them. This is the first year by law third-graders will be held back, if they aren’t reading at grade…