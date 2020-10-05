-
Home sales in the Charlotte region fell nearly 20.8% in April compared with a year ago as the coronavirus outbreak and stay home-orders kept buyers on the…
-
The 1,400-acre River District has been a partnership between two massive developers: Crescent Communities and commercial developer Lincoln Harris. But…
-
Mecklenburg County Commissioners could give final approval Wednesday night to a land swap with the Charlotte Housing Authority in the Midtown area. The…
-
County Manager Dena Diorio says hackers from the Ukraine or Iran are likely behind this week's attack that shut down Mecklenburg County computer systems.…
-
Mecklenburg County houses and commercial buildings are due for another property revaluation in 2019. Values are expected to jump. The last one in 2011…
-
A 26-year-old man has been charged with stabbing his mother to death in Charlotte Monday. Meanwhile, a wildfire near Pisgah National Forest is threatening…
-
One of the best metrics the federal government puts out to describe how much money Americans make is median household income. It’s the point where half…
-
Apartment construction is on the rise nationwide, and Charlotte is one of the most active markets in the country. Multi-million dollar apartment complexes…
-
http://66.225.205.104/SG20090317.mp3In 2006, Charlotte's real estate market was hot. More homes were selling than ever before. For realtors, life was…