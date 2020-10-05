-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg high school students who are taking certain math, English and science courses this semester will have to report to their schools for state exams in December, even if they signed up for the district’s Full Remote Academy to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary students have been learning remotely since August, but about 100 of them ride a school bus every morning to a place that looks and sounds a lot like school.
-
When a 9-year-old blames someone else for a bad test grade, parents might be skeptical. But in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, it may well be true.
-
Two weeks ago a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools administrator told the school board the district would issue new screen-time guidelines in response to…
-
Relief is coming for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools families who say remote learning means too much screen time for their children, Chief Academic Officer…
-
A lawsuit seeking to force Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to bring students back to schools is raising questions about white parents who say they’re…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is still trying to get 16,000 students connected to the internet for remote classes. But other families say they have the…
-
Starting Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is offering drive-up Wi-Fi access at seven locations around the county to help students connect to…
-
Two major platforms for remote lessons crashed or slowed Monday morning, as schools across America joined North Carolina in opening online classes.Zoom,…