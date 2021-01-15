© 2021 WFAE
Education

CMS Asks Judge To Dismiss Parents' Lawsuit Demanding In-Person Classes

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Nick de la Canal
Published January 15, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST
empty classroom
Unsplash

Attorneys for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board asked a judge Friday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents seeking a return to in-person classes.

Five CMS parents sued the district in early September after the school board voted to begin the school year in full-remote mode. The parents said the suspension of in-person classes denies their children the right to a sound, basic education. They asked a judge to issue an injunction forcing CMS to restore in-person classes quickly.

That didn’t happen, and four months later the case is still working its way through court.

In a hearing Friday the lawyers for CMS argued that the parents have not shown they have legal standing — and that the suit should be filed against Gov. Roy Cooper, who authorized school districts to use remote learning during the pandemic.

Since the suit was filed, CMS brought some students back for in-person classes — then went back into full-remote again to see whether the winter break would create a COVID-19 surge. Students were scheduled to return next week, but the board pushed that back to mid-February at the urging of the county health director.

An attorney for the parents urged the judge to allow their suit to move forward. The judge issued no decision and didn’t say when to expect one.

EducationCharlotte Mecklenburg SchoolsRemote Learning
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. He work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal
