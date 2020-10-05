-
Charlotte TalksMonday, Aug. 24, 2020The first half of this season of virtual political conventions is over. Democrats – and some Republicans - spent the past week making…
-
Altercations broke out between police and protesters in uptown Charlotte Friday night during the first night of demonstrations against the 2020 Republican…
-
Following a weeks-long public debate, a heated city council meeting and a final stamp of approval that came Friday, Charlotte will host the 2020…
-
From the very beginning, Charlotte was the favorite to win the bid to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.That’s according to the RNC’s site…
-
The Republican National Committee formally picked Charlotte today for its 2020 convention. And that's despite considerable hesitation from some of…
-
The Republican National Committee has officially chosen Charlotte as its host city for its 2020 national convention today in Austin, Texas."We could not…
-
It’s all-but-official that Charlotte will host the 2020 Republican National Convention. The Republican National Committee’s site selection panel voted…
-
The site selection committee for the Republican National Committee has chosen Charlotte as its host city for its 2020 national convention, according to…
-
Charlotte TalksWednedsday, July 18, 2018Mayor Vi Lyles’ efforts to bring the 2020 Republican National Convention to Charlotte took another step forward Monday when City…
-
Pressure was building on social media against the bid for the 2020 Republican National Convention before Monday’s vote with Democrats complaining there…