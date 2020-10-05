-
The ousted Cardinal Innovations Healthcare CEO filed another lawsuit accusing a lawyer who investigated him of libel and slander. Richard Topping is suing…
The ousted Cardinal Innovations Healthcare CEO is now suing the behavioral health care organization, saying its public statements ruined his…
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it plans to return control of Cardinal Innovations Healthcare to the new board of…
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare has a new board of directors. It includes a few who were on the previous board. State officials fired that board when it…
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare Solutions is a giant in a very specific field. It’s responsible for administering $682 million in taxpayer money to…
Over the last year, Cardinal Innovations Healthcare has been under intense scrutiny. Three state audits focused on the CEO’s compensation and the generous…
North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services has had enough of the leadership at Charlotte-based Cardinal Innovations Healthcare.There have…
The board of Cardinal Innovations Healthcare has voted to fire controversial CEO Richard Topping. But, come Monday, Topping will still be employed and…
The board of Cardinal Innovations Healthcare voted to cut the CEO’s salary by two-thirds Tuesday night. That’s after multiple state audits uncovered high…