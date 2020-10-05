-
While most school districts in North Carolina started school two weeks early today, teachers in Rock Hill, South Carolina, returned to the classroom today…
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s call this week for schools to fully reopen with in-person classroom instruction is being criticized by many in the…
Rock Hill School officials are beefing up security and for the first time, all 17 elementary schools will have a full time security officer on campus.…
Safety is on the minds of school officials in South Carolina as students return to school this week, considering the deadly incidents that occurred at…
William "Bump" Roddey has vowed to file an ethics complaint against Rock Hill Schools after losing Tuesday's runoff for Rock Hill mayor.The York County…