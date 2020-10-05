Sanctuary City

-
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis has put immigration at the center of his reelection campaign. To set himself apart from his Democratic opponents Cal Cunningham and…
A North Carolina House Judiciary committee voted 6-5 along party lines Tuesday to advance a bill that would take away state funds from local governments…
Lawmakers are considering a revised bill that would withhold state funds from local governments deemed to be sanctuary cities. A House Judiciary…
Charlotte city leaders released a statement Friday that put it plainly: "Regarding sanctuary cities, although there is no agreed upon legal definition of…
Pro-immigrant demonstrators blocked traffic in front of the North Carolina governor’s mansion Thursday as they protested a new law that tightens local…