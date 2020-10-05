-
Charlotte School of Law Interim Dean Scott Broyles has resigned after less than a month on the job. Many students and faculty had viewed him as the last…
-
Now that the Randall Kerrick case is in the hands of the jury, all prosecutors and defense attorneys can do is wait to see if jurors decide if he’s guilty…
-
We reached out to Scott Broyles to provide legal analysis of Randall Kerrick trial. Broyles is a former federal prosecutor in Charlotte who now teaches…
-
Scott Broyles is a former federal prosecutor, serving as an assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. These days, he's a law…