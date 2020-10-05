-
The Grow America tour made a stop in Charlotte Thursday. Its headliners were Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx.…
Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx has been confirmed as the next U.S. Transportation Secretary. The Senate voted unanimously in his favor Thursday afternoon.…
Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx appears to be on a smooth course for confirmation as the next U.S. Secretary of Transportation. He fielded mostly friendly…
President Obama made it official Monday afternoon: he's nominating Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx to become the next U.S. Secretary of Transportation.With…
It was the worst-kept secret in Charlotte politics. Anthony Foxx’s nomination as the 17th U.S. Secretary of Transportation is reality.Coming a day before…