Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners

-
North Carolina got a federal grant to outsource DNA testing for a portion of the close to 15,000 untested rape kits that sit on evidence shelves in local…
-
North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety is now reimbursing hospitals for rape kits as required. That’s the conclusion of an inquiry by the Justice…
-
The North Carolina sexual assault tracking system launches Monday. It allows victims of sexual assaults who get a forensic exam to track where their…
-
Two weeks ago, WFAE reported hospitals weren’t being reimbursed for sexual assault exams, according to the nurses at those hospitals. Now, the federal…
-
WFAE’s She Says podcast found that all sexual assault survivors don’t have equal access to evidence kits. A little more than half of the 121 hospitals…