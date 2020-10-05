-
An anti-Trump event set up under false pretenses and bogus claims of voter fraud were used by Russians to influence North Carolinians, according to the…
-
Voices on the right suggested the probe reflects an unfair attack on a populist president by Washington insiders and media liberals.
-
Months after he was named to investigate Russian interference in the election, Robert Mueller unveils charges against Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and a foreign policy aide. He's not done.
-
The former Trump campaign adviser pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents. A year ago, he was in the news for reportedly embellishing his resume.
-
Trump's former campaign chairman and a top aide are charged with money laundering; a former foreign policy aide has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI.
-
Paul Manafort, who was President Trump's campaign chairman, and a longtime deputy are named in a 12-count indictment. They pleaded not guilty. Manafort's attorney called the allegations "ridiculous."
-
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's ties to overseas money have raised the eyebrows of many, including the man tasked by DOJ with investigating the campaign's connections to Russia.
-
Expectations are high for special counsel Robert Mueller with Trump critics. But people depending on the former FBI director to shake up the White House could be in for a letdown.
-
Legal experts said Russia special counsel Robert Mueller is moving with unusual speed and assertiveness. Mueller may be increasing pressure to try to secure cooperation from insiders.
-
President Trump cannot directly fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. There are, however, some strategic moves that could remove Mueller.