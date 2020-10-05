-
In the race for Matthews mayor, incumbent Paul Bailey and town Commissioner John Higdon will move on to next month’s general election. They were the top…
A giant American flag will continue to fly over a Gander RV dealership along Interstate 77 in Statesville. City Council reached an agreement Monday with…
Statesville is moving ahead with changing its flag size restriction following a fight over the size of an American flag off Interstate 77.The city’s…
In Statesville – there’s a big flap brewing over a big flag. The city has sued “Camping World” because its American flag is deemed too big. The city…
A Statesville man is indicted on charges of operating a $44 million dollar Ponzi scheme that defrauded over 200 people since 2007.Daniel Williford faces…