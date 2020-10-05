-
As Turkey launched a military operation against Kurdish forces on its border with Syria on Wednesday, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis said he’s backing…
-
The photos, taken by satellite, appear to show a Syrian government-operated research center, storage facility and command center all struck by American, French and British missiles.
-
Pentagon officials are proclaiming the multinational airstrikes "successful," calling the targeted sites "fundamental components" to Syria's chemical weapons program.
-
President Trump ordered the strikes in response to the suspected chemical weapons attack on April 7 by the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Britain and France also took part.