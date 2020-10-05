© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tamra Wilson

  • deviled_eggs.jpg
    WFAEats
    A Covered Dish: Less Can Be More
    Some call them potlucks or potlatches. In the Carolinas, they’re called a covered dish. The idea is the same: every attendee brings a prepared food item…
  • banana_sauce.jpg
    WFAEats
    Souvenirs? Consider The Grocery Store
    Food is a telling thing. For a true venture into cultural anthropology, visit a local grocery store – preferably a mom-and-pop operation. I’ve shopped for…
  • Weiner_1.jpg
    WFAEats
    A “Frank” Story of Survival
    Experts tell us that hot dogs are full of preservatives. I know this for a fact.When I was ten years old, my mother had a portable dishwasher she seldom…
  • 800px-Krispy_Kreme_Doughnuts.JPG
    WFAEats
    The Secret Of Life: Eat More 'Doughnies'
    What’s the secret to longevity?If my mother is the model, we need to eat more doughnuts and bananas. My mother Enid McElroy lived to be 93 averaging a…