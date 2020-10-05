-
The proposed outlet mall for southwest Charlotte is on a fast track to get city and county approval for tax breaks and land-use changes. The county…
Developers of a proposed outlet mall in southwest Charlotte want the city and county to pitch in up to $6 million for streets and utilities. The request…
There will be no outlet mall war in Charlotte: In a twist Wednesday evening, rivals Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Simon Property Group announced they…
Tanger Outlets Charlotte, planned for the Steele Creek area, could include a 120-room hotel and highway signs much larger than those currently allowed,…
Tanger Outlets is building a big, new shopping center in southwest Charlotte. The Greensboro-based retail company said the outlet will bring hundreds of…