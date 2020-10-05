-
The Charlotte City Council on Monday unanimously approved new rules for taxi operators designed to level the playing field with ride-sharing services such…
Late last week, a judge dismissed two lawsuits against the City of Charlotte. Both were brought by taxi companies and alleged a pay-to-play scheme…
Two cab companies are suing the city of Charlotte and nine others over the controversial taxi contract at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. They…
Charlotte City Council is giving up the idea of regulating drivers for app-based ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft. Uber, Lyft and a smaller service…
The city of Charlotte is looking to regulate drivers for smartphone-based ridesharing services including Uber-X and Lyft. But taxi drivers say the…
Amid an FBI investigation, a city ordered review and claims that corruption was at the heart of the original process, the Charlotte airport is re-opening…
The FBI has expanded its investigation of corruption in Charlotte. Agents are now looking into allegations of a pay-to-play scheme involving Taxi…
The head of Charlotte Douglas International Airport says he will take an extra 30 days to decide the fate of the airport’s taxi contract. That contract…
WFAE Money & Influence reporter Tom Bullock joins Greg and Lisa this week to discuss his investigation of what some taxi company owners say was a bribery…
Officials at Charlotte Douglas International are examining if they should continue to allow just three taxi companies sole rights to pick up passengers at…