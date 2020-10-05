-
The North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled that a 2013 effort to do away with tenure for teachers is unconstitutional.Two years ago, lawmakers repealed a…
-
North Carolina teachers would receive an average $5,800 raise next year under the Senate’s plan to boost teacher pay. But there’s a trade-off. Teachers…
-
A judge has ruled state lawmakers can’t take away the job protections that go along with tenure for school teachers. The ruling only applies to teachers…
-
Rumblings of a teacher walk-out on November 4th have been popping up on social media for the past few weeks. But that’s now been replaced with what…