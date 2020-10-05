terrorists

-
Two vigils were planned in Charlotte Sunday to remember victims of Friday’s terrorist attacks in Paris - one at mid-afternoon organized by leaders of the…
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has joined a number of Republican lawmakers opposing a proposal to move some or all detainees at Guantanamo Bay to the…
A Morganton man faces 40 years in prison and more than a half million dollar fine for allegedly providing material support to the self proclaimed Islamic…
North Carolina state Senator Bob Rucho is standing by his tweet over the weekend that said the Affordable Care Act has done more damage than Nazis,…