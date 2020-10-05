-
This week Governor Roy Cooper signed a law that will eliminate some of North Carolina’s high school exams – and may force Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to…
-
North Carolina's annual release of test scores and graduation rates for more than 2,500 public schools provides a snapshot of inequality — and a study in…
-
Reducing North Carolina’s emphasis on standardized testing has been a goal of state education leaders. They’ve talked about using the flexibility in the…
-
Hundreds of kids across the Carolinas are putting some standardized tests aligned to the Common Core to the test. They’re getting mixed reviews. South…
-
A prominent critic of charter schools, standardized testing, and private influence on education spoke at UNC Charlotte Wednesday evening. UNCC paid Diane…