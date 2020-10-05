Then And Now

-
The Cherry neighborhood was established in 1891 to promote home ownership for working-class African-Americans. It largely remained that way until…
-
Charlotte’s South End used to be something of a no man’s land. Once an industrial center housing a Pepsi-Cola bottling factory and a flour mill, by the…
-
University City is Charlotte’s second largest employment center, hosting 73,000 jobs, according to University City Partners. There are 23 fortune 500…
-
In the mid-1800s, NoDa was home to a water-processing plant and a poorhouse for the ill, elderly and needy. Later it housed major mills and factories, and…
-
While West Charlotte shares South End's industrial roots, it has a much different story. First of all, West Charlotte is far bigger than the small pocket…
-
Charlotte is known as the headquarters for several major banks - earning it the title of third largest banking city in the country. But Uptown's focus on…
-
It’s not news that Charlotte is growing rapidly. This year, Charlotte was ranked fourth in the country for fastest job growth. In the last 10 years, more…
-
A look at Plaza Midwood illustrates the rapid growth surrounding Uptown Charlotte. The eclectic neighborhood just east of the city has attracted young…