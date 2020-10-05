-
A company that recently won an $8 million contract to test the progress of North Carolina’s youngest readers has now agreed to provide that program at no…
A reading program designed to help elementary students is showing promising results at 10 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools that used it last year. According…
North Carolina’s third-grade reading law got lots of complaints from teachers and parents its first year in classrooms. It was hard then to see if it was…
North Carolina’s third grade reading law gave parents, teachers and students a lot of anxiety this year about the requirements to move on to fourth grade.…
Third graders in North Carolina are on a deadline. They have just a few weeks to prove to the state their reading is up to snuff. Otherwise, they’ll be…
North Carolina school districts can now use reading tests of their own choosing to decide whether a third-grader must go to a summer reading camp or can…
The North Carolina Board of Education will vote today on a measure that could ease some of the testing going on under the new third grade reading law.…
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools expects to have 5,000 third-graders qualify for reading camps this summer as a result of the state's new third grade reading…