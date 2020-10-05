-
The Charlotte City Council approved more than $108 million in new spending Monday night. The money will go to two controversial projects, renovating Time…
The city of Charlotte is prepared to spend $27.5 million in capital improvements for Time Warner Cable Arena, as well as 10 years’ worth of annual…
Great news for Charlotte basketball fans, but not necessarily for Charlotte taxpayers: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he’d love for the city to host an…
The Charlotte Bobcats’ arena is now fully set up for the Democratic National Convention, and Charlotte-area residents were invited to take a free first…
Street closures during the DNC have many Uptown businesses planning to close or operate on limited hours. But the EpiCentre will be open and it's shaping…
http://66.225.205.104/BARRY.mp3(10/20/05) The Charlotte Bobcats Arena marks it's grand opening tomorrow when the Rolling Stones come to town. And this…