Tony Mecia

-
Mecklenburg County's "stay at home" order goes into effect Thursday morning. That means more businesses will be feeling the pain. Under the order, only…
-
Charlotte, like many places, is beginning to feel the effects of coronavirus. Restaurants say they’re starting to notice more empty tables. Two large…
-
Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall and the area around it will look very different in a few years. There are plans to add a three-mile greenway encircling the…
-
Another month brings another big tech announcement for Charlotte. Financial software company AvidXchange says it’s planning to build a second headquarters…
-
Lowe’s has chosen Charlotte for its tech hub. Of course, that announcement was made last month, but the logistics of building that 23-story tower in South…
-
CBD oil sales are booming right now, but there's a threat looming for the small mom and pop CBD oil stores in Charlotte. Big retail chains are now looking…
-
Raleigh is known for having more tech jobs than Charlotte but that could soon change. Charlotte is on pace to surpass Raleigh-Durham and be dominant in…