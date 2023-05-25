-
El Niño is coming, which usually means fewer storms. But abnormally warm ocean water makes hurricanes more likely. It's a rare situation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's virtual appearance at the commencement ceremony was a surprise for those in attendance. He was also awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.
The punishment for Stewart Rhodes on a seditious conspiracy charge could set the bar for others, including top members of the far-right Proud Boys group, this summer.
Sure, they're tasty, but packaged snacks and meals can be packed with sugar, salt and a list of unpronounceable ingredients. So what are they doing to your health? Scientists are trying to find out.
The U.S. Supreme Court placed new restrictions on the scope of the jurisdiction the Clean Water Act has over wetlands, ruling in favor of Idaho landowners who had challenged the law.
President Biden joined celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Mick Jagger and Angela Bassett, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role playing Turner in her biopic, in honoring the late singer.
Richard Barnett became one of the faces of the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, and the judge said in announcing the sentence that Barnett seemed to enjoy the notoriety.
The glitched-filled announcement showcased just how fragile the social media's platform's infrastructure is since Musk took the site over.
The retail giant said the threats were "impacting our team members' sense of safety and well-being" on the job. It's the latest company to face a backlash over support for LGBTQ+ people.
One week after a parent complained, Gorman's "The Hill We Climb" was moved. The NAACP chapter in Miami says it wants "to ensure that it takes more than one form to remove our history and heritage."