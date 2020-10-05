-
Charlotte has been losing trees for years, leaving some neighborhoods with less shade than others. New data shows a different way of looking at which…
-
Charlotte arborists, city officials and tree lovers celebrated the city's efforts to preserve its tree canopy at the annual TreesCharlotte Big Tree Summit…
-
Longtime Charlotteans remember the shock of seeing streets and yards littered with untold thousands of trees, brought down by Hurricane Hugo in September,…
-
Charlotte has a goal of having trees cover 50 percent of the city by 2050. But a report out this month says the city may have trouble hitting that goal,…
-
A new report on tree canopy cover shows that Charlotte and Mecklenburg County both saw an increase in the percentage of land shaded by trees between…