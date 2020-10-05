Trends in higher education

-
Governor Roy Cooper, House Speaker Tim Moore, and UNC System President Margaret Spellings will be in Charlotte on Wednesday for a symposium on pressing…
Back in 2010, the University of North Carolina Greensboro rolled out a program for students who want to earn a bachelor’s degree in three years or less. A…
During the Great Recession, 48 states cut spending on higher education, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. That funding has not…
Johnson C. Smith University President Ron Carter is urging the Department of Education to reconsider changes to the Federal Parent PLUS loan. Carter…
The cost of going to a public university has been rising faster in North Carolina than in most other states, but it's still relatively cheap here compared…