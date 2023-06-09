Trump Indicted

A grand jury indicted Trump on federal charges related to his storing of classified documents at his Florida resort. This indictment is Trump's second, but it's the first-ever on federal charges for any former president.
Judge Aileen Cannon was appointed to the bench by Trump in 2020. She ruled in favor of Trump's request to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI in Florida last summer.
Former President Donald Trump says he has been indicted in the federal probe into mishandling government documents and obstruction. He is the first former president to be charged with a federal crime.