© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump Indicted

A grand jury indicted Trump on federal charges related to his storing of classified documents at his Florida resort. This indictment is Trump's second, but it's the first-ever on federal charges for any former president.