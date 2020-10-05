© 2020 WFAE
Turn It Up: Teen Radio

  • Podcast
    Turn It Up Season 3 April: Follow Your Dreams
    The April Show for Turn it Up: Teen Radio focused on the theme of "Follow Your Dreams." Teens created their own segments and conducted interviews with…
  • TurnItUpRadioLogo.jpg
    Podcast
    Back To The Future
    The December Show for Turn it Up: Teen Radio focused on the theme of “Back to the Future.” It was recorded at the Carolina School of Broadcasting. Teens…
  • Podcast
    Antibullying
    Season 2 has launched for Turn It Up: Teen Radio! The first show released October 2013 focused on the theme of "Antibullying" in recognition of…
  • Podcast
    Stereotypes
    The August Show for Turn It Up: Teen Radio focused on the theme of “Stereotypes.” Teens created their own segments, music and conducted interviews with…
  • Podcast
    Social Media
    The July Show for Turn It Up: Teen Radio focused on the theme of “Social Media.” Teens created their own segments, music and conducted interviews with…
  • Local News
    Teen Substance Abuse
    The June Show for Turn It Up: Teen Radio focused on the theme of “Teen Substance Abuse.” Teens created their own segments, music and conducted interviews…