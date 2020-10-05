-
The social media company wants users to pause and think before they share tweets, in an effort to reduce the amplification of false claims.
-
Up to eight accounts had their private information compromised in the breach earlier this week, according to Twitter. Joe Biden, Elon Musk and Kanye West were among the users targeted.
-
Twitter confirms to NPR that it is investigating the coordinated hack, which attacked the accounts of some of the richest and most popular names on Twitter and may have reaped more than $100,000.
-
The video, which condemns "fake news," fabricates a supposed-CNN segment from last year. The social media companies said the footage violated copyright rules.
-
The Center for Democracy and Technology argues that Trump's executive order attempting to strip tech companies of a key legal protection was retaliatory and violates the First Amendment.
-
President Trump signs an executive order aimed at limiting the broad legal protections enjoyed by social media companies days after Twitter fact-checked two of his tweets.
-
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter is banning all political advertising from its service, saying social media companies give advertisers an unfair advantage in…
-
When it comes to civilized discourse, Twitter probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But a recent experience on Twitter gives WFAE’s Tommy…
-
Politicians are notoriously prone to expressing hyperbole in their defense or attack on policies, especially when the policy comes from the opposite side…