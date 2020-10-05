-
Uber is releasing a new feature to help riders ensure they're getting into the right vehicles.
CMPD homicide detectives have found a body in Rock Hill they believe is that of missing Charlotte Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez.The discovery…
Two men have been charged in connection with an Uber driver's disappearance over the weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Tuesday. But it's still…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say their homicide unit is now investigating the disappearance of a Charlotte Uber driver. Forty-four-year-old Marlo Johnis…
The Charlotte City Council on Monday unanimously approved new rules for taxi operators designed to level the playing field with ride-sharing services such…
Charlotte City Council members on Monday night could approve new rules for taxi operators. Proposed revisions to Charlotte's Passenger Vehicle for Hire…
North Carolina regulates traditional taxi companies but not online ride services such as Uber. A bill passed by the state Senate today would change that,…
Starting at 2 p.m. Friday, people who need a ride in Concord, Cornelius, Davidson and Huntersville will have another option: Uber. The ride-sharing…
Late last week, a judge dismissed two lawsuits against the City of Charlotte. Both were brought by taxi companies and alleged a pay-to-play scheme…
Charlotte City Council is giving up the idea of regulating drivers for app-based ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft. Uber, Lyft and a smaller service…