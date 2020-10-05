-
The leader of North Carolina's public university system — a former top government health official — said Wednesday that he plans to reopen campuses in the…
-
Last week a Charlotte judge issued an order temporarily blocking WBTV from airing a story. It was dissolved less than 24 hours later, with little…
-
Employees across North Carolina's public university system will soon receive paid time off to care for a newborn or newly adopted child. The University...
-
Margaret Spellings, the former secretary of education and current president of the UNC system, says after two years on the job there is still more work to…
-
The basketball rivalry between Duke University and the University of North Carolina battle is legendary, but a federal lawsuit says the two elite…
-
UNC-Chapel Hill will pay a $1 million penalty for exceeding the system’s cap on out-of-state students. The Board of Governors approved the fine at its…
-
The Vice Chairman of the UNC Board of Governors says it was an error to vote last month on salary increases for chancellors in closed session and not…
-
The search to find a new president of the UNC system is just starting. Members of the board of governors met in Charlotte Thursday to come up with names…
-
The UNC Board of Governors had to temporarily suspend its meeting this morning as protestors interrupted discussions on whether to close an anti-poverty…
-
People in Chapel Hill and across the Triangle are grieving. Wednesday night was the first public gathering to honor the three Muslim students who were…