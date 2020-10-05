-
The UNC System president will now have more say in choosing new chancellors when vacancies arise at the system's 17 campuses. On Wednesday, UNC Board of...
Student teachers can’t graduate because schools closed. College students who can’t go home are living on mostly empty campuses. High schoolers who would…
CHAPEL HILL — A University of North Carolina system investigation about the former interim chancellor of East Carolina University determined he "probably…
Employees across North Carolina's public university system will soon receive paid time off to care for a newborn or newly adopted child. The University...
How to make higher education more accessible and affordable makes for some heated debate. UNC President Margaret Spellings and her counterpart in the…
UNC System President Margaret Spellings and her community college counterpart shared a stage in Charlotte last night with House Speaker Tim Moore. They…
The U.S. National Whitewater Center will not reopen its river rapids Saturday as was scheduled. Mecklenburg County officials say the delay is of the…
There's a plan to reduce tuition to $500 a semester at a handful of UNC system schools. Students at other UNC universities wouldn't have to worry about…
Possible name changes for campuses are no longer part of a senate bill that would drastically cut tuition at five UNC system schools and fix tuition at…
A plan by state lawmakers to reroute lower-performing students otherwise bound for UNC schools through community college has garnered a lot of concern…