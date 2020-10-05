-
Charlotte's COVID-19 Response Fund has handed out its first $3 million in grants, to help Mecklenburg County residents affected by the coronavirus…
One of Charlotte's biggest housing stories this year has been the effort to find homes for hundreds of displaced residents at Lake Arbor apartments in…
Tenants being displaced by the planned closure of a west Charlotte apartment complex need about $350,000 for temporary housing and other relocation…
The United Way of Central Carolinas headquarters will move from its longtime home on Brevard Street in uptown Charlotte to a smaller space a few blocks…
United Way of Central Carolinas will give $26.4 million in grants to more than 100 community organizations in the fiscal year that begins July 1. The…
Updated 5:44pmUnited Way of Central Carolinas plans to cut grants to nonprofits by 25 percent beginning July 1 and change its funding schedule as it deals…
A cold snap last winter squeezed homeless shelters and programs in Charlotte. So did government budget cuts later in the year. But with the return of cold…
United Way of Central Carolinas has named a new president and chief executive. Laura Clark, who is currently executive vice president and chief impact…
Charlotte emergency food and shelter programs that lost more than $500,000 in federal funding in June are getting that money back — at least for this…
The executive director of the United Way of Central Carolinas announced Thursday that he will be resigning to accept a similar leadership position in…