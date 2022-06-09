United Way will lead Mecklenburg County's homelessness initiative

Mecklenburg County has chosen United Way of Central Carolinas to oversee the development and execution of a long-term plan to reduce and prevent homelessness in the Charlotte area.

The announcement Thursday is the latest step forward for the 2025 Charlotte Mecklenburg Homelessness and Housing Strategy. The initiative was launched in April 2021 by a coalition of nonprofits, companies like Bank of America and Atrium Health, and government agencies.

The goal has been to research and develop a plan to ensure everyone in Mecklenburg County has access to safe, affordable housing, and that homelessness is rare, brief and nonrecurring.

The county spent about a year running focus groups and compiling ideas in a "Strategic Framework," published in January. United Way will now take those ideas and begin developing the plan over the next several months.

The framework outlined four main priorities:

Address historical and structural inequities.

Expand shelter space and affordable housing

Encourage more coordination between agencies

Create long-term, sustainable changes to the county's homeless support system



The document also included some more specific recommendations, such as turning hotels and motels into low-income housing, expanding many social programs, and finding ways to encourage landlords to accept housing vouchers.

Mecklenburg County has budgeted about $778,000 to give to United Way for the initiative. United Way's chief impact officer, Kathryn Firmin-Sellers, said the nonprofit would use the money to hire three new staff members for the initiative — including a director, a strategy coordinator, and an evaluation manager who will assess the initiative's success — and pay for other costs related to the effort.

Firmin-Sellers said she hoped to make the new hires and find a consultant to help with the development of a plan in the coming months. Once the consultant and the new hires are on board, Firmin-Sellers said the development of the plan might take six to eight months.

In the meantime, the city, county and other partners will focus on some short-term projects, including the county's purchase of a hotel that will be converted into supportive housing for older adults.

County data shows homelessness has been rising in recent months. The county said an estimated 3,219 people were homeless in April 2022, the most recent month for which data was available.