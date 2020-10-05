-
The State Board of Elections has ruled no laws were broken when an Oklahoma man with ties to illegal gambling gave $270,000 to the campaigns of leading…
The single largest donor to candidates for North Carolina's General Assembly in 2012 turns out to be a video gambling software executive who now faces…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are paying personal visits to all "sweepstakes parlors" in the area this week urging proprietors to make sure…
A December N.C. Supreme Court decision that upheld a ban on video sweepstakes machines goes into effect Thursday.But it’s unclear whether the sweepstakes…
The North Carolina Supreme Court has upheld a law banning video sweepstake games offered in more than a thousand café-type establishments statewide. "Once…