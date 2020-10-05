-
"Naming it the John Lewis Voting Rights Act — that is a fine tribute," former President Barack Obama said. "But John wouldn't want us to stop there."
-
A federal judge has ordered North Carolina to reinstate roughly 3,500 voter registrations that were canceled within the past three months. The North…
-
Lawyers for the U.S. Justice Department will be back in a federal courtroom in Winston-Salem this morning to continue making their case that North…
-
The U.S. Justice Department is arguing before a federal judge in Winston-Salem this week that North Carolina's sweeping election overhaul will deny or…
-
The North Carolina State Board of Elections presented to lawmakers Wednesday evidence of some voters potentially casting ballots in North Carolina and…
-
Last week a federal judge ruled that some North Carolina lawmakers will have to release emails they exchanged with lobbyists as they were working on the…
-
Big changes are coming to North Carolina's election laws. That's what we're focusing on this morning as part of our week-long look at some of the major…